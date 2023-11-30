Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) by analysts is $9.50, which is $2.64 above the current market price. The public float for CTKB is 116.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.21% of that float. On November 30, 2023, the average trading volume of CTKB was 1.11M shares.

Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB)’s stock price has gone decline by 0.00 in comparison to its previous close of 6.86, however, the company has experienced a 10.82% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (CTKB) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

CTKB’s Market Performance

CTKB’s stock has risen by 10.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 67.32% and a quarterly drop of -9.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.64% for Cytek BioSciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.80% for CTKB’s stock, with a -15.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CTKB Trading at 27.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTKB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares surge +62.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTKB rose by +10.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.54. In addition, Cytek BioSciences Inc saw -32.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTKB starting from Jeanmonod Patrik, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $6.94 back on Nov 24. After this action, Jeanmonod Patrik now owns 96,400 shares of Cytek BioSciences Inc, valued at $20,820 using the latest closing price.

Yan Ming, the Chief Technology Officer of Cytek BioSciences Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $6.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Yan Ming is holding 7,762,103 shares at $120,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTKB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.73 for the present operating margin

+61.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytek BioSciences Inc stands at +1.57. The total capital return value is set at -0.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.60. Equity return is now at value -3.39, with -2.77 for asset returns.

Based on Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB), the company’s capital structure generated 8.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.77. Total debt to assets is 6.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.