CVD Equipment Corp. (CVV) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

CVD Equipment Corp. (NASDAQ: CVV)’s stock price has gone decline by -15.27 in comparison to its previous close of 4.78, however, the company has experienced a -14.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Emmanuel Lakios – President and Chief Executive Officer Rich Catalano – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Brett Reiss – Janney Montgomery Scott Operator Greetings and thank you for standing by. Welcome to CVD Equipment Corporation’s Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in CVD Equipment Corp. (NASDAQ: CVV) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CVV is 1.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CVD Equipment Corp. (CVV) is $16.00, which is $11.95 above the current market price. The public float for CVV is 5.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% of that float. On November 30, 2023, CVV’s average trading volume was 12.76K shares.

CVV’s Market Performance

CVV’s stock has seen a -14.74% decrease for the week, with a -28.45% drop in the past month and a -42.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.27% for CVD Equipment Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.78% for CVV’s stock, with a -51.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVV stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for CVV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CVV in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $16 based on the research report published on September 11, 2013 of the previous year 2013.

CVV Trading at -34.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.05%, as shares sank -29.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVV fell by -14.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.30. In addition, CVD Equipment Corp. saw -26.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVV starting from AFRICK ANDREW, who purchase 62,000 shares at the price of $5.61 back on Nov 16. After this action, AFRICK ANDREW now owns 980,624 shares of CVD Equipment Corp., valued at $347,820 using the latest closing price.

AFRICK ANDREW, the 10% Owner of CVD Equipment Corp., purchase 85,837 shares at $5.51 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that AFRICK ANDREW is holding 918,624 shares at $472,962 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.06 for the present operating margin

+25.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVD Equipment Corp. stands at -0.87. The total capital return value is set at -6.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.76. Equity return is now at value -1.28, with -1.01 for asset returns.

Based on CVD Equipment Corp. (CVV), the company’s capital structure generated 1.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.43. Total debt to assets is 1.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CVD Equipment Corp. (CVV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.