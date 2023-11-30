Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.29 compared to its previous closing price of 82.19. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that Crown (CCK) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) Right Now?

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CCK is 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CCK is $99.31, which is $15.24 above the current price. The public float for CCK is 119.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCK on November 30, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

CCK’s Market Performance

The stock of Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) has seen a 1.08% increase in the past week, with a 4.59% rise in the past month, and a -8.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for CCK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.41% for CCK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCK stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CCK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCK in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $80 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCK Trading at 1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +4.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCK rose by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.26. In addition, Crown Holdings, Inc. saw 2.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCK starting from Gifford Gerard H, who sale 13,535 shares at the price of $80.48 back on Nov 01. After this action, Gifford Gerard H now owns 109,864 shares of Crown Holdings, Inc., valued at $1,089,317 using the latest closing price.

Gifford Gerard H, the EVP & COO of Crown Holdings, Inc., sale 9,784 shares at $92.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Gifford Gerard H is holding 123,399 shares at $902,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.72 for the present operating margin

+14.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Holdings, Inc. stands at +5.61. The total capital return value is set at 13.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.58. Equity return is now at value 25.31, with 3.55 for asset returns.

Based on Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK), the company’s capital structure generated 390.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.59. Total debt to assets is 50.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 377.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.