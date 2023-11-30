Costar Group, Inc. (CSGP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Costar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) has surged by 0.41 when compared to previous closing price of 83.60, but the company has seen a 0.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-10-25 that Ryan Belanger, Claro Advisors founder, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss three stocks: Deutsche Bank, Boeing and Costar Group.

Is It Worth Investing in Costar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Costar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is above average at 84.75x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Costar Group, Inc. (CSGP) is $89.08, which is $4.14 above the current market price. The public float for CSGP is 403.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CSGP on November 30, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

CSGP’s Market Performance

The stock of Costar Group, Inc. (CSGP) has seen a 0.78% increase in the past week, with a 18.58% rise in the past month, and a 1.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for CSGP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.97% for CSGP’s stock, with a 7.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSGP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CSGP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CSGP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $82 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CSGP Trading at 7.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +14.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSGP rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.49. In addition, Costar Group, Inc. saw 8.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSGP starting from Hill John W, who sale 3,020 shares at the price of $84.07 back on Nov 28. After this action, Hill John W now owns 17,870 shares of Costar Group, Inc., valued at $253,891 using the latest closing price.

NASSETTA CHRISTOPHER J, the Director of Costar Group, Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $77.86 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that NASSETTA CHRISTOPHER J is holding 273,615 shares at $116,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.66 for the present operating margin

+77.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Costar Group, Inc. stands at +16.93. The total capital return value is set at 6.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.01. Equity return is now at value 5.79, with 4.74 for asset returns.

Based on Costar Group, Inc. (CSGP), the company’s capital structure generated 16.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.82. Total debt to assets is 13.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Costar Group, Inc. (CSGP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.