Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ: CMPS) has increased by 8.05 when compared to last closing price of 5.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-24 that LONDON, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will hold a fireside chat at the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference at 10:25 am ET on November 30, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ: CMPS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CMPS is also noteworthy at 2.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CMPS is $52.60, which is $46.19 above than the current price. The public float for CMPS is 56.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.96% of that float. The average trading volume of CMPS on November 30, 2023 was 441.62K shares.

CMPS’s Market Performance

CMPS stock saw an increase of 5.91% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.82% and a quarterly increase of -29.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.45% for Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.92% for CMPS’s stock, with a -21.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMPS stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CMPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMPS in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $33 based on the research report published on November 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CMPS Trading at 1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, as shares surge +9.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMPS rose by +4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.91. In addition, Compass Pathways Plc ADR saw -20.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMPS

The total capital return value is set at -46.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.12. Equity return is now at value -52.35, with -44.77 for asset returns.

Based on Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.05. Total debt to assets is 0.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.