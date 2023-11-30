Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB)’s stock price has plunge by 2.38relation to previous closing price of 21.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.31% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-21 that Columbia came through with strong third quarter results on an adjusted basis, including stronger net interest margin and better operating cost leverage. On the negative side, credit losses are growing in the leasing book, the office portfolio is large (though different than typical office portfolios), and unrealized security losses are significant. The bank’s low-cost deposit base, synergy between small business and middle-market lending operations, cost leverage, and attractive geographic footprint support a bullish case.

Is It Worth Investing in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is above average at 10.74x. The 36-month beta value for COLB is also noteworthy at 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for COLB is $24.50, which is $2.17 above than the current price. The public float for COLB is 206.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.20% of that float. The average trading volume of COLB on November 30, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

COLB’s Market Performance

The stock of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) has seen a 0.31% increase in the past week, with a 14.04% rise in the past month, and a 8.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for COLB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.95% for COLB’s stock, with a 2.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for COLB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COLB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $21 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COLB Trading at 9.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +13.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLB rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.61. In addition, Columbia Banking System, Inc. saw -25.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLB starting from BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO, who purchase 854 shares at the price of $18.25 back on Jun 30. After this action, BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO now owns 43,511 shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc., valued at $15,586 using the latest closing price.

Deer Aaron James, the Chief Strategy/Innovation Offc of Columbia Banking System, Inc., purchase 854 shares at $18.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Deer Aaron James is holding 36,144 shares at $15,586 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Columbia Banking System, Inc. stands at +33.55. The total capital return value is set at 10.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.10. Equity return is now at value 9.61, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB), the company’s capital structure generated 50.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.77. Total debt to assets is 5.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.