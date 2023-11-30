Codexis Inc. (CDXS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.05 compared to its previous closing price of 2.27. However, the company has seen a gain of 26.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-29 that Synthetic biology refers to using engineered organisms to produce products for multiple industries. Specifically, the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agriculture sectors are set to benefit most from synthetic biology.

Is It Worth Investing in Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Codexis Inc. (CDXS) is $6.29, which is $3.86 above the current market price. The public float for CDXS is 67.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDXS on November 30, 2023 was 848.26K shares.

CDXS’s Market Performance

The stock of Codexis Inc. (CDXS) has seen a 26.56% increase in the past week, with a 57.79% rise in the past month, and a 38.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.33% for CDXS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.38% for CDXS’s stock, with a -16.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CDXS Trading at 32.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.94%, as shares surge +46.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDXS rose by +26.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.92. In addition, Codexis Inc. saw -47.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDXS starting from Dorgan Byron L, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $2.11 back on Nov 15. After this action, Dorgan Byron L now owns 193,461 shares of Codexis Inc., valued at $42,168 using the latest closing price.

Norrett Kevin, the Chief Operating Officer of Codexis Inc., purchase 9,000 shares at $1.72 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Norrett Kevin is holding 98,102 shares at $15,479 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.88 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Codexis Inc. stands at -24.24. The total capital return value is set at -15.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.18. Equity return is now at value -66.48, with -41.90 for asset returns.

Based on Codexis Inc. (CDXS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.16. Total debt to assets is 17.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Codexis Inc. (CDXS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.