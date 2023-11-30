CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO) has decreased by -1.06 when compared to last closing price of 26.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO) Right Now?

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) is $25.80, which is -$0.41 below the current market price. The public float for CNO is 109.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNO on November 30, 2023 was 678.38K shares.

CNO’s Market Performance

CNO stock saw an increase of 1.83% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.50% and a quarterly increase of 12.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.27% for CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.98% for CNO stock, with a simple moving average of 11.79% for the last 200 days.

CNO Trading at 8.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +13.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNO rose by +1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.12. In addition, CNO Financial Group Inc saw 14.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNO starting from Linnenbringer Jeanne L., who sale 2,216 shares at the price of $26.83 back on Nov 28. After this action, Linnenbringer Jeanne L. now owns 46,262 shares of CNO Financial Group Inc, valued at $59,455 using the latest closing price.

TARASI ROCCO F III, the Chief Marketing Officer of CNO Financial Group Inc, sale 500 shares at $26.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that TARASI ROCCO F III is holding 74,468 shares at $13,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CNO Financial Group Inc stands at +11.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.42. Equity return is now at value 17.79, with 0.97 for asset returns.

Based on CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO), the company’s capital structure generated 280.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.73. Total debt to assets is 13.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 280.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.