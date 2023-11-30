ClimateRock (CLRC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of ClimateRock (NASDAQ: CLRC) has decreased by -0.09 when compared to last closing price of 11.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ClimateRock (NASDAQ: CLRC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ClimateRock (NASDAQ: CLRC) is above average at 404.04x. The 36-month beta value for CLRC is also noteworthy at 0.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CLRC is 2.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume of CLRC on November 30, 2023 was 2.66K shares.

CLRC’s Market Performance

CLRC stock saw an increase of 0.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.76% and a quarterly increase of 5.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.03% for ClimateRock (CLRC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.57% for CLRC’s stock, with a 6.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLRC Trading at 2.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.04%, as shares surge +1.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLRC rose by +0.46%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.93. In addition, ClimateRock saw 7.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLRC

The total capital return value is set at -4.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.74. Equity return is now at value 0.35, with 0.32 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.19.

Conclusion

In summary, ClimateRock (CLRC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.