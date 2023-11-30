Clear Secure Inc (YOU) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Clear Secure Inc (NYSE: YOU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 871.95x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Clear Secure Inc (YOU) by analysts is $26.13, which is $4.67 above the current market price. The public float for YOU is 83.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.00% of that float. On November 30, 2023, the average trading volume of YOU was 1.26M shares.

YOU) stock’s latest price update

Clear Secure Inc (NYSE: YOU)’s stock price has plunge by 5.61relation to previous closing price of 20.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.90% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Caryn Seidman-Becker – Co-Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Ken Cornick – Co-Founder, President & Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Sarang Vora – Telsey Joshua Reilly – Needham Ben Miller – Goldman Sachs Cory Carpenter – JPMorgan Mark Kelley – Stifel David Unger – Wells Fargo Operator Good morning and welcome to Clear’s Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. We have with us today Caryn Seidman-Becker, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Ken Cornick, Co-Founder, President and Chief Financial Officer.

YOU’s Market Performance

Clear Secure Inc (YOU) has experienced a 7.90% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 33.56% rise in the past month, and a -0.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.08% for YOU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.25% for YOU’s stock, with a -3.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YOU stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for YOU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YOU in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YOU Trading at 19.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +27.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YOU rose by +7.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.28. In addition, Clear Secure Inc saw -18.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YOU starting from Durable Capital Partners LP, who sale 2,640,735 shares at the price of $25.27 back on Aug 02. After this action, Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,809,211 shares of Clear Secure Inc, valued at $66,726,857 using the latest closing price.

Durable Capital Partners LP, the 10% Owner of Clear Secure Inc, sale 26,642 shares at $24.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Durable Capital Partners LP is holding 11,449,946 shares at $656,106 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.50 for the present operating margin

+58.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clear Secure Inc stands at -14.99. The total capital return value is set at -21.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.90. Equity return is now at value 0.99, with 0.29 for asset returns.

Based on Clear Secure Inc (YOU), the company’s capital structure generated 44.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.89. Total debt to assets is 12.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Clear Secure Inc (YOU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.