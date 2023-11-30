CIENA Corp. (CIEN) Stock Records 4.98% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, CIEN stock has gone down by -0.46%, with a monthly gain of 10.35% and a quarterly surge of 4.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for CIENA Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.27% for CIEN’s stock, with a -0.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CIENA Corp. (NYSE: CIEN) Right Now?

CIENA Corp. (NYSE: CIEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.64x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CIEN is 145.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.56% of that float. On November 30, 2023, the average trading volume of CIEN was 1.34M shares.

CIEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CIENA Corp. (NYSE: CIEN) has increased by 0.20 when compared to last closing price of 45.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.46% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-16 that Ciena Corporation is a global provider of networking solutions and services, specializing in high-capacity network equipment. The company’s diverse revenue streams and strong fundamentals make it undervalued compared to its peers. Ciena’s recent quarterly results show robust revenue growth, driven by the conversion of a substantial backlog and market share gains.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIEN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CIEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIEN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $62 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CIEN Trading at 2.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +7.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIEN fell by -0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.46. In addition, CIENA Corp. saw -11.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIEN starting from SMITH GARY B, who sale 4,166 shares at the price of $46.35 back on Nov 15. After this action, SMITH GARY B now owns 402,676 shares of CIENA Corp., valued at $193,081 using the latest closing price.

Rothenstein David M, the SVP and Chief Strategy Officer of CIENA Corp., sale 3,500 shares at $45.96 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Rothenstein David M is holding 216,659 shares at $160,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.08 for the present operating margin

+39.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for CIENA Corp. stands at +4.21. The total capital return value is set at 6.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.99. Equity return is now at value 7.88, with 4.17 for asset returns.

Based on CIENA Corp. (CIEN), the company’s capital structure generated 43.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.42. Total debt to assets is 23.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, CIENA Corp. (CIEN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.