Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT)’s stock price has increased by 6.02 compared to its previous closing price of 2.41. However, the company has seen a 18.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-21 that WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint”) (Nasdaq: CKPT), a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, today announced that James Oliviero, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel presentation at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 10:20 a.m. ET in New York City. The Company will also attend in-person one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Is It Worth Investing in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CKPT is at 1.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CKPT is $24.25, which is $21.69 above the current market price. The public float for CKPT is 20.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.13% of that float. The average trading volume for CKPT on November 30, 2023 was 280.23K shares.

CKPT’s Market Performance

The stock of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) has seen a 18.84% increase in the past week, with a 35.19% rise in the past month, and a 24.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.74% for CKPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.30% for CKPT’s stock, with a -5.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CKPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CKPT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CKPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CKPT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $7 based on the research report published on July 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CKPT Trading at 36.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CKPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.37%, as shares surge +37.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CKPT rose by +19.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.01. In addition, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc saw -50.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CKPT starting from Oliviero James F III, who sale 5,483 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Mar 02. After this action, Oliviero James F III now owns 144,090 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc, valued at $27,415 using the latest closing price.

GRAY WILLIAM GARRETT, the Chief Financial Officer of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc, sale 3,591 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that GRAY WILLIAM GARRETT is holding 51,374 shares at $17,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CKPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30381.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc stands at -32616.67. The total capital return value is set at -1,136.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,220.38. Equity return is now at value -1220.38, with -450.89 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.