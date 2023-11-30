Cheche Group Inc (CCG) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Cheche Group Inc (CCG) has gone up by 33.62% for the week, with a 38.89% rise in the past month and a -29.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.58% for CCG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.18% for CCG’s stock, with a -24.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cheche Group Inc (NASDAQ: CCG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CCG is 0.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CCG is 38.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% of that float. On November 30, 2023, CCG’s average trading volume was 265.81K shares.

CCG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cheche Group Inc (NASDAQ: CCG) has increased by 25.81 when compared to last closing price of 6.16.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 33.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-11-16 that The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

CCG Trading at -5.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.65%, as shares surge +35.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCG rose by +33.62%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.71. In addition, Cheche Group Inc saw -24.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CCG

Equity return is now at value -0.46, with -0.44 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cheche Group Inc (CCG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.