Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (NYSE: EBR) has decreased by -1.51 when compared to last closing price of 8.29.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (NYSE: EBR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (NYSE: EBR) is above average at 28.97x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.13.

EBR currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of EBR on November 30, 2023 was 919.81K shares.

EBR’s Market Performance

The stock of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR) has seen a -0.31% decrease in the past week, with a 19.20% rise in the past month, and a 14.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for EBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.90% for EBR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.12% for the last 200 days.

EBR Trading at 10.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +12.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBR fell by -0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.98. In addition, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR saw 2.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EBR

Equity return is now at value 3.22, with 1.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.