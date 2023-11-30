Cencora Inc. (COR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Cencora Inc. (NYSE: COR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.88 in relation to its previous close of 201.30. However, the company has experienced a 0.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that Investors are optimistic about Cencora’s (COR) strength in the U.S. Healthcare Solutions business.

Is It Worth Investing in Cencora Inc. (NYSE: COR) Right Now?

Cencora Inc. (NYSE: COR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cencora Inc. (COR) is $212.83, which is $13.31 above the current market price. The public float for COR is 169.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COR on November 30, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

COR’s Market Performance

The stock of Cencora Inc. (COR) has seen a 0.35% increase in the past week, with a 7.61% rise in the past month, and a 11.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for COR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.77% for COR’s stock, with a 12.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for COR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $185 based on the research report published on March 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COR Trading at 5.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +7.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COR rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $196.77. In addition, Cencora Inc. saw 20.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COR starting from Battaglia Silvana, who sale 14,747 shares at the price of $196.00 back on Nov 16. After this action, Battaglia Silvana now owns 11,628 shares of Cencora Inc., valued at $2,890,412 using the latest closing price.

COLLIS STEVEN H, the Chairman, President & CEO of Cencora Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $197.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that COLLIS STEVEN H is holding 331,573 shares at $4,940,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.93 for the present operating margin

+2.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cencora Inc. stands at +0.67. The total capital return value is set at 39.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.86. Equity return is now at value 1124.39, with 2.93 for asset returns.

Based on Cencora Inc. (COR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,129.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.86. Total debt to assets is 9.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 971.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.24 and the total asset turnover is 4.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cencora Inc. (COR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.