Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) by analysts is $1.67, which is $1.24 above the current market price. The public float for CZOO is 22.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.04% of that float. On November 30, 2023, the average trading volume of CZOO was 187.53K shares.

CZOO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) has jumped by 8.80 compared to previous close of 0.40. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-11 that LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) (“Cazoo” or “the Company”), the UK’s independent leading online car retailer, which makes buying and selling a car as simple as ordering any other product online, today announces the Company will release its third quarter 2023 results before the U.S. stock market opens on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day. Investors and analysts interested in participating in th.

CZOO’s Market Performance

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) has experienced a 11.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.50% rise in the past month, and a -62.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.64% for CZOO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.42% for CZOO’s stock, with a -68.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CZOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CZOO stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CZOO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CZOO in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $2.33 based on the research report published on August 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CZOO Trading at -3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CZOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.55%, as shares surge +11.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CZOO rose by +11.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3750. In addition, Cazoo Group Ltd saw -86.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CZOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.56 for the present operating margin

-2.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cazoo Group Ltd stands at -41.50. The total capital return value is set at -48.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.48. Equity return is now at value -190.47, with -45.41 for asset returns.

Based on Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO), the company’s capital structure generated 412.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.50. Total debt to assets is 34.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.