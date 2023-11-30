CarGurus Inc (CARG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) has jumped by 1.48 compared to previous close of 21.61. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) Right Now?

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CARG is 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CARG is $24.00, which is $2.07 above the current price. The public float for CARG is 86.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CARG on November 30, 2023 was 968.47K shares.

CARG’s Market Performance

CARG’s stock has seen a 4.63% increase for the week, with a 28.47% rise in the past month and a 19.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for CarGurus Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.65% for CARG’s stock, with a 16.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CARG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CARG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $21 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CARG Trading at 19.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +27.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARG rose by +4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.88. In addition, CarGurus Inc saw 56.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CARG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.55 for the present operating margin

+38.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarGurus Inc stands at +11.71. The total capital return value is set at 13.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.48. Equity return is now at value 33.07, with 21.08 for asset returns.

Based on CarGurus Inc (CARG), the company’s capital structure generated 9.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.29. Total debt to assets is 7.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CarGurus Inc (CARG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.