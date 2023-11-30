Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.81 in relation to its previous close of 106.16. However, the company has experienced a -0.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that We explain why selling cash-covered puts and covered calls are relatively safe choices for earning a high income. We will discuss how to formulate a sustainable and repeatable options income strategy. In this monthly series, we present how to go about selecting the right kind of stocks for options income. We present two lists of 10 stocks with multiple scenarios: PUT options, CALL options, and deep-in-the-money CALL options.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) Right Now?

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.42x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CAH is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CAH is $106.44, which is $1.14 above the current price. The public float for CAH is 244.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAH on November 30, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

CAH’s Market Performance

CAH stock saw an increase of -0.21% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.66% and a quarterly increase of 19.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.00% for Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.01% for CAH’s stock, with a 20.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAH stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CAH by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for CAH in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $100 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAH Trading at 10.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.94%, as shares surge +15.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAH fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.94. In addition, Cardinal Health, Inc. saw 36.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAH starting from WEITZMAN DEBORAH, who sale 36,642 shares at the price of $106.31 back on Nov 27. After this action, WEITZMAN DEBORAH now owns 35,202 shares of Cardinal Health, Inc., valued at $3,895,411 using the latest closing price.

WEITZMAN DEBORAH, the CEO, Pharmaceutical Segment of Cardinal Health, Inc., sale 6,712 shares at $89.81 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that WEITZMAN DEBORAH is holding 44,202 shares at $602,805 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.86 for the present operating margin

+3.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardinal Health, Inc. stands at +0.13. The total capital return value is set at 47.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.71 and the total asset turnover is 4.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.