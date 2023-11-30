Camden Property Trust (CPT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) has increased by 0.39 when compared to last closing price of 89.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that Major private equity groups are investing in the REIT sector. They are buying apartment REITs at 60-70 cents on the dollar. So am I and here’s why.

Is It Worth Investing in Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) is above average at 43.08x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.84.

The public float for CPT is 104.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CPT on November 30, 2023 was 867.87K shares.

CPT’s Market Performance

The stock of Camden Property Trust (CPT) has seen a 2.34% increase in the past week, with a 6.93% rise in the past month, and a -17.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for CPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.14% for CPT stock, with a simple moving average of -13.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $94 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPT Trading at -2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPT rose by +2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.11. In addition, Camden Property Trust saw -19.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPT starting from Sevilla-Sacasa Frances Aldrich, who sale 4,314 shares at the price of $89.55 back on Nov 28. After this action, Sevilla-Sacasa Frances Aldrich now owns 17,685 shares of Camden Property Trust, valued at $386,323 using the latest closing price.

CAMPO RICHARD J, the Chairman and CEO of Camden Property Trust, sale 5,337 shares at $110.35 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that CAMPO RICHARD J is holding 246,799 shares at $588,938 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPT

Equity return is now at value 4.57, with 2.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Camden Property Trust (CPT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.