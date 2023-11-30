Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE: CPE) is 3.96x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CPE is 2.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE) is $46.25, which is $14.74 above the current market price. The public float for CPE is 52.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.61% of that float. On November 30, 2023, CPE’s average trading volume was 1.68M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CPE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE: CPE) has dropped by -0.66 compared to previous close of 31.78. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that Crude oil prices have corrected by approximately 18% since September, leading investors to explore opportunities for a rebound. Short-term investors may prefer crude oil-focused futures or ETFs, such as /CL or the United States Oil ETF. The United States is currently the world’s largest producer of crude oil, with the Permian Basin being a strategically important region for oil exploration and production.

CPE’s Market Performance

Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE) has seen a -2.41% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -15.29% decline in the past month and a -18.68% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for CPE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.83% for CPE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CPE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CPE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $45 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPE Trading at -12.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -15.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPE fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.23. In addition, Callon Petroleum Co. saw -14.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPE starting from WEBSTER STEVEN A, who purchase 7,384 shares at the price of $30.50 back on May 31. After this action, WEBSTER STEVEN A now owns 610,208 shares of Callon Petroleum Co., valued at $225,175 using the latest closing price.

WEBSTER STEVEN A, the Director of Callon Petroleum Co., purchase 10,000 shares at $30.25 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that WEBSTER STEVEN A is holding 602,824 shares at $302,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.04 for the present operating margin

+53.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Callon Petroleum Co. stands at +37.44. The total capital return value is set at 34.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.47. Equity return is now at value 15.13, with 7.87 for asset returns.

Based on Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE), the company’s capital structure generated 72.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.08. Total debt to assets is 36.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.