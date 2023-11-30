Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Build A Bear Workshop Inc (NYSE: BBW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.89.

The public float for BBW is 13.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBW on November 30, 2023 was 218.09K shares.

BBW) stock’s latest price update

Build A Bear Workshop Inc (NYSE: BBW)’s stock price has plunge by -2.39relation to previous closing price of 25.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.07% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-30 that Small-cap stocks to buy offer a window into the future of the global economy, encapsulating companies with market capitalizations upwards of $250 million and $2.5 billion. These are the potential giants of tomorrow, starting as small-caps and gradually ascending to large or even mega-cap status through consistent earnings expansion.

BBW’s Market Performance

Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW) has experienced a -5.07% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.64% rise in the past month, and a -5.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for BBW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.02% for BBW stock, with a simple moving average of 4.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBW stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BBW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BBW in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $42 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BBW Trading at -6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -4.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBW fell by -7.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.68. In addition, Build A Bear Workshop Inc saw 11.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBW starting from Kretchmar Jennifer, who sale 6,622 shares at the price of $26.52 back on Oct 06. After this action, Kretchmar Jennifer now owns 113,963 shares of Build A Bear Workshop Inc, valued at $175,631 using the latest closing price.

Kretchmar Jennifer sale 21,265 shares at $27.49 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Kretchmar Jennifer is holding 120,585 shares at $584,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.37 for the present operating margin

+52.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Build A Bear Workshop Inc stands at +10.25. The total capital return value is set at 31.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.80. Equity return is now at value 50.47, with 19.51 for asset returns.

Based on Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW), the company’s capital structure generated 72.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.07. Total debt to assets is 28.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.