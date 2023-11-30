Biogen Inc (BIIB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.07x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Biogen Inc (BIIB) by analysts is $320.54, which is $88.48 above the current market price. The public float for BIIB is 144.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. On November 30, 2023, the average trading volume of BIIB was 947.23K shares.

BIIB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) has increased by 2.04 when compared to last closing price of 227.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-29 that Biogen’s latest Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, faced challenges after FDA approval, leading to concerns about efficacy and high costs. Biogen and Eisai’s latest FDA-approved lecanemab faces similar risks; as a result, shares are down over 20% year-over-year. Biogen continues to trade at a significant discount to mid-sized pharmaceuticals despite a solid drug pipeline and its long-term potential from LAQEMBI.

BIIB’s Market Performance

Biogen Inc (BIIB) has seen a 1.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.17% decline in the past month and a -13.14% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for BIIB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.36% for BIIB stock, with a simple moving average of -14.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIIB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIIB stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BIIB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BIIB in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $360 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BIIB Trading at -6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -2.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIIB rose by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $232.62. In addition, Biogen Inc saw -16.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIIB starting from BIOGEN INC., who sale 6,000,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Sep 26. After this action, BIOGEN INC. now owns 17,652,466 shares of Biogen Inc, valued at $3,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Singhal Priya, the Head of Development of Biogen Inc, sale 431 shares at $269.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Singhal Priya is holding 3,354 shares at $116,124 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIIB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.11 for the present operating margin

+70.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biogen Inc stands at +32.30. The total capital return value is set at 11.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.24. Equity return is now at value 10.73, with 5.51 for asset returns.

Based on Biogen Inc (BIIB), the company’s capital structure generated 50.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.37. Total debt to assets is 27.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Biogen Inc (BIIB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.