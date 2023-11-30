Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, BETR stock has gone up by 11.91%, with a monthly decline of -5.77% and a quarterly plunge of -48.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.26% for Better Home & Finance Holding Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.98% for BETR’s stock, with a -95.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ: BETR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BETR is also noteworthy at 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for BETR is 222.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.24% of that float. The average trading volume of BETR on November 30, 2023 was 3.44M shares.

BETR) stock’s latest price update

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ: BETR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.91 in relation to its previous close of 0.43. However, the company has experienced a 11.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-23 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) intends to announce its third quarter 2023 financial results prior to the market opening on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. A conference call and webcast to discuss those results will be held on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET. Details to register for the live webcast and to listen to the call by phone will be available on the Company’s investor relations website located at investors.better.com and are included below.

BETR Trading at 0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.52%, as shares sank -4.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BETR rose by +11.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4411. In addition, Better Home & Finance Holding Co. saw -95.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BETR

The total capital return value is set at -6.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.37. Equity return is now at value -364.09, with -54.23 for asset returns.

Based on Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.