Better Choice Company Inc (BTTR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX: BTTR)’s stock price has plunge by 11.38relation to previous closing price of 0.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 38.42% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-02 that Better Choice (NYSEMKT: BTTR ) stock is rising higher on Friday after the company announced the introduction of an AI chatbot. Better Choice says that it will implement the Re:Amaze AI chatbot on its site to help its customers with purchases.

Is It Worth Investing in Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX: BTTR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BTTR is at -0.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for BTTR is $4.00, which is $3.65 above the current market price. The public float for BTTR is 15.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.25% of that float. The average trading volume for BTTR on November 30, 2023 was 3.16M shares.

BTTR’s Market Performance

The stock of Better Choice Company Inc (BTTR) has seen a 38.42% increase in the past week, with a 61.78% rise in the past month, and a 81.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.40% for BTTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 44.83% for BTTR stock, with a simple moving average of 10.55% for the last 200 days.

BTTR Trading at 67.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.19%, as shares surge +51.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +168.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTTR rose by +39.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2449. In addition, Better Choice Company Inc saw -35.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTTR starting from Young Michael, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.13 back on Sep 07. After this action, Young Michael now owns 112,500 shares of Better Choice Company Inc, valued at $2,578 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.90 for the present operating margin

+24.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Better Choice Company Inc stands at -71.93. The total capital return value is set at -39.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.33. Equity return is now at value -107.29, with -67.74 for asset returns.

Based on Better Choice Company Inc (BTTR), the company’s capital structure generated 54.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.38. Total debt to assets is 30.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Better Choice Company Inc (BTTR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.