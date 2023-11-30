Azul S.A. ADR (AZUL) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Azul S.A. ADR (AZUL) has seen a 2.20% increase in the past week, with a 45.57% gain in the past month, and a 15.73% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.79% for AZUL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.34% for AZUL’s stock, with a 22.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Azul S.A. ADR (NYSE: AZUL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AZUL is also noteworthy at 1.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for AZUL is $67.79, which is $3.27 above than the current price. AZUL currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of AZUL on November 30, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

AZUL) stock’s latest price update

Azul S.A. ADR (NYSE: AZUL)’s stock price has plunge by -2.38relation to previous closing price of 10.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.20% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-29 that Azul’s margins have benefited from jet fuel prices decreasing 30% YoY in Brazil. However, this trend reverted in 3Q23. The company has been moderately successful in recapitalizing via issuing equity at premiums and renegotiating debt and leases. Some terms are yet to be disclosed. I do not find Azul attractive for long-term buyers, however, the company presents a significant valuation discount to its competitor Gol, despite no fundamental reasons to back it.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZUL stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for AZUL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZUL in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $12.30 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AZUL Trading at 24.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares surge +40.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL rose by +2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +118.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.74. In addition, Azul S.A. ADR saw 74.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.62 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azul S.A. ADR stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 10.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -129.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Azul S.A. ADR (AZUL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.