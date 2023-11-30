Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATAT)’s stock price has dropped by -5.15 in relation to previous closing price of 18.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 16, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Alison Zhang – Director of Investor Relations Haijun Wang – Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Shoudong Wang – Co-Chief Financial Officer Jianfeng Wu – Co-Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Lydia Ling – Citi Sijie Lin – CICC Ronald Leung – Bank of America Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Atour Lifestyle Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATAT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATAT) is 41.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATAT is 0.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) is $219.96, which is $12.47 above the current market price. ATAT currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On November 30, 2023, ATAT’s average trading volume was 377.76K shares.

ATAT’s Market Performance

ATAT stock saw a decrease of -3.56% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.84% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.83% for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.69% for ATAT’s stock, with a -11.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATAT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ATAT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ATAT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $36 based on the research report published on August 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATAT Trading at -4.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -6.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAT fell by -3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.90. In addition, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR saw -0.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATAT

Equity return is now at value 25.64, with 5.77 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.