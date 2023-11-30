Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATOS is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ATOS is $4.75, which is $4.02 above the current price. The public float for ATOS is 125.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATOS on November 30, 2023 was 369.25K shares.

ATOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) has decreased by -6.13 when compared to last closing price of 0.78.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-13 that Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) said during the third quarter it made significant advancements both as a company and across its proprietary oral formulation of (Z)-endoxifen research program. The breast cancer-focused biopharmaceutical company on Monday said it has four ongoing Phase 2 studies evaluating (Z)-endoxifen, having achieved 80% enrolment in its Karisma and I-SPY trials.

ATOS’s Market Performance

ATOS’s stock has fallen by -5.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.67% and a quarterly drop of -11.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.40% for Atossa Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.46% for ATOS’s stock, with a -10.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATOS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ATOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATOS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $2 based on the research report published on January 26, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

ATOS Trading at 3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.75%, as shares surge +8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATOS fell by -5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7088. In addition, Atossa Therapeutics Inc saw 38.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATOS starting from WEAVER GREGORY L, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Nov 15. After this action, WEAVER GREGORY L now owns 55 shares of Atossa Therapeutics Inc, valued at $32,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATOS

The total capital return value is set at -21.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.05. Equity return is now at value -26.86, with -26.12 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.