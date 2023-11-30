Assessing the Risk and Potential of Five Below Inc’s (FIVE) Stock

The stock of Five Below Inc (FIVE) has seen a 0.78% increase in the past week, with a 9.08% gain in the past month, and a 2.79% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for FIVE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.83% for FIVE stock, with a simple moving average of -0.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) Right Now?

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FIVE is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for FIVE is $210.67, which is $22.61 above the current market price. The public float for FIVE is 54.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.05% of that float. The average trading volume for FIVE on November 30, 2023 was 944.75K shares.

FIVE) stock’s latest price update

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE)’s stock price has decreased by -1.80 compared to its previous closing price of 191.51. However, the company has seen a 0.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-11-29 that Specialty discount retailer Five Below said it is driving sales by offering customers both value and fun. The company has been finding “new, disruptive products at extreme value” and promoting them through its growing presence on social media, Five Below President and CEO Joel Anderson said Wednesday (Nov. 29) during the company’s quarterly earnings call.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIVE stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for FIVE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FIVE in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $220 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FIVE Trading at 10.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +8.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIVE rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $181.82. In addition, Five Below Inc saw 6.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIVE starting from Anderson Joel D, who purchase 3,100 shares at the price of $161.50 back on Sep 08. After this action, Anderson Joel D now owns 99,656 shares of Five Below Inc, valued at $500,650 using the latest closing price.

SARGENT RONALD, the Director of Five Below Inc, sale 55 shares at $193.03 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that SARGENT RONALD is holding 93,619 shares at $10,617 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.56 for the present operating margin

+32.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Five Below Inc stands at +8.50. The total capital return value is set at 13.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.64. Equity return is now at value 20.88, with 8.19 for asset returns.

Based on Five Below Inc (FIVE), the company’s capital structure generated 109.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.36. Total debt to assets is 40.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Five Below Inc (FIVE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.