Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -11.59 in relation to its previous close of 28.98. However, the company has experienced a -11.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-29 that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 29, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Vince Anzalone – Vice President, Investor Relations Chris Anzalone – President & Chief Executive Officer Javier San Martin – Chief Medical Officer James Hamilton – Chief Discovery & Translational Medicine Ken Myszkowski – Chief Financial Officer Tracy Oliver – Chief Commercial Officer Patrick O’Brien – Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel Conference Call Participants Edward Tenthoff – Piper Sandler Ellie Merle – UBS Maury Raycroft – Jefferies Mani Foroohar – Leerink Partners David Lebovitz – Citigroup Luca Issi – RBC Capital Markets Brendan Smith – TD Cowen Mayank Mamtani – B. Riley Securities Patrick Trucchio – H.C.

Is It Worth Investing in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) is $52.09, which is $26.47 above the current market price. The public float for ARWR is 101.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARWR on November 30, 2023 was 993.88K shares.

ARWR’s Market Performance

ARWR’s stock has seen a -11.53% decrease for the week, with a 4.19% rise in the past month and a -7.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.90% for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.14% for ARWR’s stock, with a -16.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARWR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ARWR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARWR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $33 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARWR Trading at -3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares sank -2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARWR fell by -13.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.56. In addition, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -36.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARWR starting from San Martin Javier, who sale 19,700 shares at the price of $28.80 back on Nov 20. After this action, San Martin Javier now owns 131,800 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $567,315 using the latest closing price.

Anzalone Christopher Richard, the Chief Executive Officer of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 24,338 shares at $24.21 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that Anzalone Christopher Richard is holding 3,737,000 shares at $589,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.39 for the present operating margin

+95.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -72.39. The total capital return value is set at -38.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.72. Equity return is now at value -61.29, with -28.17 for asset returns.

Based on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR), the company’s capital structure generated 20.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.99. Total debt to assets is 11.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.