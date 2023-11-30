Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) has seen a 5.67% increase in the past week, with a 29.90% gain in the past month, and a -23.02% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.58% for ARCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.23% for ARCT’s stock, with a -4.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) Right Now?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ARCT is at 2.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ARCT is $63.50, which is $37.76 above the current market price. The public float for ARCT is 24.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.82% of that float. The average trading volume for ARCT on November 30, 2023 was 393.43K shares.

ARCT) stock’s latest price update

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.02 compared to its previous closing price of 25.52. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Arcturus (ARCT) rises 8% as the FDA grants Orphan Drug Designation for its product candidate, ARCT-032, for the treatment of cystic fibrosis.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCT stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for ARCT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARCT in the upcoming period, according to William Blair is $71 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARCT Trading at 7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares surge +26.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCT rose by +5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.48. In addition, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc saw 42.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCT starting from Chivukula Pad, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $18.72 back on Nov 01. After this action, Chivukula Pad now owns 499,448 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, valued at $93,602 using the latest closing price.

Chivukula Pad, the Chief Scientific Officer & COO of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $25.61 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Chivukula Pad is holding 504,448 shares at $128,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc stands at +4.54. The total capital return value is set at 5.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.26. Equity return is now at value 46.66, with 26.44 for asset returns.

Based on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT), the company’s capital structure generated 35.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.96. Total debt to assets is 21.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 67.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.