Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.40 in comparison to its previous close of 0.18, however, the company has experienced a 1.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-11-01 that SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR™ and ADAPTIR-FLEX™ platform technologies, today announced that the Company will present at the upcoming Bio-Europe conference occurring November 6-8, 2023 in Munich, Germany. Details of the Company’s presentation, which will highlight its pipeline of clinical and pre-clinical bispecific drug candidates designed to fight both solid and hematologic malignancies, are as follows: Date & Time: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 @ 1:15 CET (8:15 Eastern time) Location: Trade Fair Center Messe München, San Sabastian Room, Munich, Germany Presenter: Michelle Nelson, Ph.D.

Is It Worth Investing in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for APVO is also noteworthy at 4.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for APVO is $7.38, which is $7.18 above than the current price. The public float for APVO is 17.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. The average trading volume of APVO on November 30, 2023 was 493.95K shares.

APVO’s Market Performance

APVO stock saw a decrease of 1.79% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -33.53% and a quarterly a decrease of -52.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.09% for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.41% for APVO’s stock, with a -82.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APVO Trading at -29.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.27%, as shares sank -28.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APVO rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2091. In addition, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc saw -91.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-919.75 for the present operating margin

+71.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc stands at +225.24. The total capital return value is set at -75.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.62. Equity return is now at value -115.60, with -59.90 for asset returns.

Based on Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO), the company’s capital structure generated 59.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.30. Total debt to assets is 31.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.29.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.