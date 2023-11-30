APi Group Corporation (APG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) is 76.82x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for APi Group Corporation (APG) is $33.22, which is $2.97 above the current market price. The public float for APG is 153.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.20% of that float. On November 30, 2023, APG’s average trading volume was 1.13M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

APG) stock’s latest price update

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.58 in relation to its previous close of 29.78. However, the company has experienced a 2.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Here is how APi (APG) and AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

APG’s Market Performance

APi Group Corporation (APG) has experienced a 2.30% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.61% rise in the past month, and a 7.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for APG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.65% for APG’s stock, with a 20.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for APG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $29 based on the research report published on May 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APG Trading at 12.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +16.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APG rose by +2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.58. In addition, APi Group Corporation saw 60.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APG starting from ASHKEN IAN G H, who sale 166,666 shares at the price of $27.30 back on Nov 06. After this action, ASHKEN IAN G H now owns 4,606,000 shares of APi Group Corporation, valued at $4,549,982 using the latest closing price.

LILLIE JAMES E, the Director of APi Group Corporation, sale 166,666 shares at $27.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that LILLIE JAMES E is holding 4,057,632 shares at $4,548,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.93 for the present operating margin

+23.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for APi Group Corporation stands at +1.11. The total capital return value is set at 3.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.48. Equity return is now at value 5.02, with 1.89 for asset returns.

Based on APi Group Corporation (APG), the company’s capital structure generated 103.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.87. Total debt to assets is 37.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of APi Group Corporation (APG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.