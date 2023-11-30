Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.03x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) by analysts is $67.79, which is $5.18 above the current market price. The public float for BUD is 1.70B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.22% of that float. On November 30, 2023, the average trading volume of BUD was 2.06M shares.

BUD) stock’s latest price update

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD)’s stock price has dropped by -0.29 in relation to previous closing price of 62.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Fox Business reported 2023-11-16 that Anheuser-Busch announced that its chief marketing officer for the U.S. is on his way out, months after Bud Light’s controversial partnership with Dylan Mulvaney.

BUD’s Market Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) has experienced a 0.94% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.88% rise in the past month, and a 8.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.05% for BUD.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.74% for BUD’s stock, with a 6.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BUD Trading at 10.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.72%, as shares surge +10.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUD rose by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.64. In addition, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR saw 4.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BUD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.45 for the present operating margin

+51.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR stands at +10.33. The total capital return value is set at 8.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.06. Equity return is now at value 8.61, with 2.99 for asset returns.

Based on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD), the company’s capital structure generated 108.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.15. Total debt to assets is 37.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.