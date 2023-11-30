Angi Inc (ANGI) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ANGI stock has gone up by 9.52%, with a monthly gain of 40.24% and a quarterly plunge of -0.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.88% for Angi Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.89% for ANGI stock, with a simple moving average of -9.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Angi Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ANGI is 1.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ANGI is $3.87, which is $1.57 above the current price. The public float for ANGI is 77.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANGI on November 30, 2023 was 854.79K shares.

ANGI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Angi Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) has increased by 3.14 when compared to last closing price of 2.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Christopher Halpin – CFO Angi, Inc., and COO, IAC Joey Levin – CEO, IAC and CEO & Chairman, Angi, Inc. Conference Call Participants Jason Helfstein – Oppenheimer Brent Thill – Jefferies John Blackledge – TD Cowen Justin Patterson – KeyBanc Ross Sandler – Barclays Brian Fitzgerald – Wells Fargo Ygal Arounian – Citigroup Tom Champion – Piper Sandler Kunal Madhukar – UBS Operator Good morning, and welcome to the IAC and Angi Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded today.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANGI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ANGI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ANGI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.75 based on the research report published on February 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANGI Trading at 24.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares surge +42.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGI rose by +9.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.92. In addition, Angi Inc saw -2.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANGI starting from Shanmugasundaram Kulesh, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Nov 14. After this action, Shanmugasundaram Kulesh now owns 75,242 shares of Angi Inc, valued at $24,000 using the latest closing price.

Shanmugasundaram Kulesh, the Chief Technology Officer of Angi Inc, sale 48,164 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Shanmugasundaram Kulesh is holding 22,416 shares at $144,492 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.15 for the present operating margin

+71.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Angi Inc stands at -6.79. The total capital return value is set at -5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.70. Equity return is now at value -8.34, with -4.58 for asset returns.

Based on Angi Inc (ANGI), the company’s capital structure generated 55.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.85. Total debt to assets is 30.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Angi Inc (ANGI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.