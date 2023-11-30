Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY)

The 36-month beta value for UNCY is also noteworthy at 2.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UNCY is $4.50, which is $3.99 above than the current price. The public float for UNCY is 24.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. The average trading volume of UNCY on November 30, 2023 was 53.31K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UNCY) stock’s latest price update

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UNCY)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.37 in comparison to its previous close of 0.54, however, the company has experienced a 1.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-29 that LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY) (the “Company” or “Unicycive”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced that Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in December 2023.

UNCY’s Market Performance

UNCY’s stock has risen by 1.79% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.54% and a quarterly drop of -32.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.56% for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.07% for UNCY’s stock, with a -55.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UNCY Trading at -25.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.85%, as shares sank -10.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNCY rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5590. In addition, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc saw -5.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UNCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1898.21 for the present operating margin

+99.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc stands at -1898.84. The total capital return value is set at -219.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -223.31. Equity return is now at value -700.45, with -189.57 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.