Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Hongli Group Inc (HLP)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ: HLP) is above average at 12.34x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HLP is 2.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. The average trading volume of HLP on November 30, 2023 was 344.61K shares.

HLP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ: HLP) has dropped by -16.67 compared to previous close of 3.60. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -43.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-05-02 that Small-cap Chinese stocks have been attracting plenty of attention in recent days, according to data from Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders.

HLP’s Market Performance

Hongli Group Inc (HLP) has seen a -43.40% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 36.36% gain in the past month and a 2.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.40% for HLP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.63% for HLP’s stock, with a 9.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HLP Trading at 29.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.14%, as shares surge +39.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLP fell by -43.40%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.48. In addition, Hongli Group Inc saw -14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HLP

Equity return is now at value 23.49, with 10.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Hongli Group Inc (HLP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.