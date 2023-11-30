Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Biotricity Inc (BTCY)

The 36-month beta value for BTCY is also noteworthy at 2.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BTCY is $4.00, which is $3.05 above than the current price. The public float for BTCY is 7.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.92% of that float. The average trading volume of BTCY on November 30, 2023 was 23.57K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BTCY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Biotricity Inc (NASDAQ: BTCY) has increased by 17.26 when compared to last closing price of 0.81.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 6:00 PM ET Company Participants Debra Chen – IR Waqaas Al-Siddiq – Founder and CEO John Ayanoglou – CFO Conference Call Participants Michael Davin – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to Biotricity’s Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call.

BTCY’s Market Performance

Biotricity Inc (BTCY) has experienced a 4.40% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.18% drop in the past month, and a -53.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.72% for BTCY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.74% for BTCY’s stock, with a -66.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTCY Trading at -40.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.09%, as shares sank -12.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTCY rose by +4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9177. In addition, Biotricity Inc saw -64.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-159.87 for the present operating margin

+56.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biotricity Inc stands at -193.57. The total capital return value is set at -238.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -616.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Biotricity Inc (BTCY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.