Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI)

The 36-month beta value for ASPI is also noteworthy at 5.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ASPI is $3.00, which is $1.16 above than the current price. The public float for ASPI is 9.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. The average trading volume of ASPI on November 30, 2023 was 199.77K shares.

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ: ASPI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.54 compared to its previous closing price of 1.99. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-04-06 that The basic materials sector is the backbone of any economy because almost every industry needs basic materials for their operations.

ASPI’s Market Performance

ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) has experienced a 11.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 70.37% rise in the past month, and a 41.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.49% for ASPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.64% for ASPI’s stock, with a 84.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASPI Trading at 54.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.62%, as shares surge +65.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPI rose by +11.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5010. In addition, ASP Isotopes Inc saw 16.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPI starting from Donfeld Joshua Jay, who purchase 104,167 shares at the price of $0.96 back on Oct 26. After this action, Donfeld Joshua Jay now owns 1,104,167 shares of ASP Isotopes Inc, valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Moore Duncan, the Director of ASP Isotopes Inc, purchase 104,167 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Moore Duncan is holding 854,167 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPI

The total capital return value is set at -58.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.84. Equity return is now at value -179.55, with -125.77 for asset returns.

Based on ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI), the company’s capital structure generated 8.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.73. Total debt to assets is 6.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In summary, ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.