Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN)

The 36-month beta value for ALPN is also noteworthy at 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ALPN is $24.00, which is $8.53 above than the current price. The public float for ALPN is 39.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.95% of that float. The average trading volume of ALPN on November 30, 2023 was 584.35K shares.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALPN)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.65 in comparison to its previous close of 15.07, however, the company has experienced a 14.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that Here is how Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

ALPN’s Market Performance

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN) has experienced a 14.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 58.18% rise in the past month, and a 22.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.11% for ALPN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.72% for ALPN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 48.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALPN stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ALPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALPN in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $18 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALPN Trading at 31.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares surge +51.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALPN rose by +14.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.40. In addition, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc saw 110.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALPN starting from Rickey James Paul, who sale 18,003 shares at the price of $16.03 back on Nov 06. After this action, Rickey James Paul now owns 0 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc, valued at $288,554 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-193.41 for the present operating margin

+98.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc stands at -192.13. The total capital return value is set at -34.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.57. Equity return is now at value -33.18, with -21.43 for asset returns.

Based on Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN), the company’s capital structure generated 7.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.34. Total debt to assets is 4.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.