An In-Depth Look at Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s (SGMO) Stock Performance

The stock of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) has gone up by 10.01% for the week, with a -21.94% drop in the past month and a -56.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.26% for SGMO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.25% for SGMO stock, with a simple moving average of -67.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SGMO is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SGMO is $2.79, which is $2.38 above the current price. The public float for SGMO is 158.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGMO on November 30, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

SGMO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) has increased by 4.98 when compared to last closing price of 0.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Sangamo (SGMO) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGMO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SGMO by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for SGMO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $2 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SGMO Trading at -19.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.58%, as shares sank -34.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGMO rose by +10.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3912. In addition, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc saw -86.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGMO starting from BIOGEN INC., who sale 6,000,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Sep 26. After this action, BIOGEN INC. now owns 17,652,466 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc, valued at $3,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-180.85 for the present operating margin

+89.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc stands at -172.76. The total capital return value is set at -52.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.05. Equity return is now at value -112.37, with -61.33 for asset returns.

Based on Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO), the company’s capital structure generated 14.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.75. Total debt to assets is 7.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.