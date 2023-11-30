An In-Depth Look at Brookdale Senior Living Inc’s (BKD) Stock Performance

The stock of Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) has seen a -1.50% decrease in the past week, with a 37.08% gain in the past month, and a 25.30% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.05% for BKD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.24% for BKD’s stock, with a 36.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BKD is 1.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) is $5.65, which is $0.4 above the current market price. The public float for BKD is 168.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.24% of that float. On November 30, 2023, BKD’s average trading volume was 1.54M shares.

BKD) stock’s latest price update

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD)’s stock price has plunge by 0.57relation to previous closing price of 5.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.50% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-22 that Thanks to the “graying of America” trend, elder care stocks may be a great opportunity for long-term investors. Even as life expectancy rates, especially for men, are falling in the United States (due to a variety of factors), the number of Americans aged 65 keeps rising, as the “Baby Boomer” generation (born between 1946 and 1964) completes entering this age range.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKD stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BKD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BKD in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $9 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BKD Trading at 24.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +34.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKD fell by -1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.66. In addition, Brookdale Senior Living Inc saw 92.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKD starting from BROMLEY MARCUS E, who sale 1,005 shares at the price of $5.45 back on Nov 21. After this action, BROMLEY MARCUS E now owns 170,996 shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc, valued at $5,481 using the latest closing price.

Asher Jordan R, the Director of Brookdale Senior Living Inc, sale 17,200 shares at $3.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Asher Jordan R is holding 102,965 shares at $57,286 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.15 for the present operating margin

+4.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookdale Senior Living Inc stands at -8.44. The total capital return value is set at -1.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.38. Equity return is now at value -25.12, with -2.07 for asset returns.

Based on Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD), the company’s capital structure generated 839.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.36. Total debt to assets is 82.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 794.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.