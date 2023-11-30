An In-Depth Look at Actelis Networks Inc’s (ASNS) Stock Performance

In the past week, ASNS stock has gone up by 7.75%, with a monthly gain of 7.75% and a quarterly plunge of -2.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.80% for Actelis Networks Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.49% for ASNS’s stock, with a -54.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Actelis Networks Inc (NASDAQ: ASNS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ASNS is also noteworthy at 0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ASNS is 2.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.53% of that float. The average trading volume of ASNS on November 30, 2023 was 124.04K shares.

ASNS) stock’s latest price update

Actelis Networks Inc (NASDAQ: ASNS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.73 compared to its previous closing price of 1.09. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-21 that While the stock market has been pretty solid in 2023, it’s been a mixed bag for telecom stocks. Some of the major exchange-traded funds that track telecom stocks are even in the red, so you know there are plenty of telecom stocks to sell.

ASNS Trading at 2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares surge +1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASNS rose by +8.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1353. In addition, Actelis Networks Inc saw -75.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASNS starting from Barlev Tuvia, who sale 2,107 shares at the price of $3.32 back on May 17. After this action, Barlev Tuvia now owns 163,598 shares of Actelis Networks Inc, valued at $6,995 using the latest closing price.

Niv Israel, the Director of Actelis Networks Inc, sale 422 shares at $3.32 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Niv Israel is holding 67,218 shares at $1,401 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.09 for the present operating margin

+46.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Actelis Networks Inc stands at -124.36. The total capital return value is set at -195.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -488.74. Equity return is now at value -213.62, with -49.75 for asset returns.

Based on Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS), the company’s capital structure generated 179.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.22. Total debt to assets is 39.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 148.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In summary, Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.