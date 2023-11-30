American Well Corporation (AMWL) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMWL is 0.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for American Well Corporation (AMWL) is $2.25, which is $0.95 above the current market price. The public float for AMWL is 226.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.48% of that float. On November 30, 2023, AMWL’s average trading volume was 1.70M shares.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL)’s stock price has plunge by 1.56relation to previous closing price of 1.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.44% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-26 that The telehealth sector is undergoing a significant transformation, reshaping the traditional contours of medical service delivery. This innovation-driven domain is drawing attention from investors, as top telehealth stocks show potential in a rapidly expanding market.

AMWL’s Market Performance

American Well Corporation (AMWL) has experienced a 7.44% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.04% rise in the past month, and a -12.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.57% for AMWL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.65% for AMWL stock, with a simple moving average of -32.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMWL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AMWL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AMWL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.50 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMWL Trading at 11.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.50%, as shares surge +11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMWL rose by +7.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2730. In addition, American Well Corporation saw -54.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMWL starting from Jackson Deborah C, who sale 2,376 shares at the price of $1.24 back on Nov 02. After this action, Jackson Deborah C now owns 135,112 shares of American Well Corporation, valued at $2,945 using the latest closing price.

Slavin Peter L., the Director of American Well Corporation, sale 2,330 shares at $1.24 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Slavin Peter L. is holding 169,630 shares at $2,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.12 for the present operating margin

+32.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Well Corporation stands at -97.56. The total capital return value is set at -21.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.22. Equity return is now at value -86.69, with -73.68 for asset returns.

Based on American Well Corporation (AMWL), the company’s capital structure generated 1.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.38. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Well Corporation (AMWL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.