American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (NYSE: AEL)’s stock price has plunge by 0.24relation to previous closing price of 54.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.99% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that Here is how American Equity Investment (AEL) and AerCap (AER) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (NYSE: AEL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (NYSE: AEL) is 7.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AEL is 0.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL) is $54.80, which is -$0.29 below the current market price. The public float for AEL is 77.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.30% of that float. On November 30, 2023, AEL’s average trading volume was 580.26K shares.

AEL’s Market Performance

The stock of American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL) has seen a 0.99% increase in the past week, with a 4.40% rise in the past month, and a 2.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.67% for AEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.75% for AEL stock, with a simple moving average of 17.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEL stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for AEL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AEL in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $55 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AEL Trading at 2.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.70%, as shares surge +4.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEL rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.25. In addition, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co saw 20.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEL starting from Lorenzen Jeffrey D, who sale 97,395 shares at the price of $53.85 back on Sep 21. After this action, Lorenzen Jeffrey D now owns 30,900 shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, valued at $5,244,871 using the latest closing price.

Andre Axel, the Chief Financial Officer of American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, sale 29,273 shares at $53.87 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Andre Axel is holding 13,740 shares at $1,577,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American Equity Investment Life Holding Co stands at +32.40. The total capital return value is set at 48.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.33. Equity return is now at value 24.98, with 1.07 for asset returns.

Based on American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL), the company’s capital structure generated 27.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.55. Total debt to assets is 1.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.