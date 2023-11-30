America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (NYSE: AMX) has increased by 0.51 when compared to last closing price of 17.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Amer Movil (AMX) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (NYSE: AMX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (NYSE: AMX) is above average at 14.51x. The 36-month beta value for AMX is also noteworthy at 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for AMX is $376.04, which is $3.02 above than the current price. The public float for AMX is 3.14B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.25% of that float. The average trading volume of AMX on November 30, 2023 was 2.38M shares.

AMX’s Market Performance

AMX’s stock has seen a 1.36% increase for the week, with a 7.32% rise in the past month and a -8.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.68% for AMX’s stock, with a -10.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMX stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for AMX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMX in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $21.50 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMX Trading at 4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +7.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMX rose by +1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.49. In addition, America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR saw -1.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.80 for the present operating margin

+42.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR stands at +9.81. The total capital return value is set at 15.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.40. Equity return is now at value 22.12, with 5.06 for asset returns.

Based on America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX), the company’s capital structure generated 172.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.30. Total debt to assets is 39.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 136.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In summary, America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.