Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMAM is -2.25.

The public float for AMAM is 60.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.04% of that float. On November 30, 2023, AMAM’s average trading volume was 913.77K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AMAM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM) has increased by 16.97 when compared to last closing price of 10.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a 19.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-24 that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. common stock experienced an irrational selloff following the Phase 1/2 ESMO data release for its ADC candidate ARX517, presenting a buying opportunity. The company’s technology for next-generation ADCs has shown safety benefits and potential efficacy, making it an attractive acquisition candidate. ARX788, an ADC candidate for metastatic breast cancer, alone has the potential to drive a significant upside for Ambrx stock.

AMAM’s Market Performance

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) has experienced a 19.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.26% rise in the past month, and a -17.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.48% for AMAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.17% for AMAM stock, with a simple moving average of 1.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAM stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for AMAM by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for AMAM in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $15 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMAM Trading at 12.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.32%, as shares surge +12.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAM rose by +19.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +691.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.90. In addition, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. saw 416.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAM starting from O’Connor Daniel J., who sale 50,012 shares at the price of $9.82 back on Oct 27. After this action, O’Connor Daniel J. now owns 342,845 shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc., valued at $491,118 using the latest closing price.

Nelson Sonja, the Chief Financial Officer of Ambrx Biopharma Inc., sale 12,778 shares at $9.82 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Nelson Sonja is holding 130,079 shares at $125,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAM

Equity return is now at value -50.68, with -39.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.