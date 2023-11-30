Alkaline Water Company Inc (WTER) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Alkaline Water Company Inc (WTER) has gone down by -0.33% for the week, with a 0.04% rise in the past month and a -67.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.52% for WTER. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.42% for WTER’s stock, with a -79.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alkaline Water Company Inc (NASDAQ: WTER) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WTER is 2.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for WTER is $11250.00, which is $11249.73 above the current price. The public float for WTER is 12.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WTER on November 30, 2023 was 600.18K shares.

WTER) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Alkaline Water Company Inc (NASDAQ: WTER) has decreased by -17.85 when compared to last closing price of 0.33.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2022-12-28 that Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN), The Alkaline Water Company (WTER) and Benson Hill (BHIL) are low-priced and well-ranked consumer staple companies, which look well-placed for 2023 on the back of their robust fundamentals.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTER stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for WTER by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for WTER in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $0.90 based on the research report published on July 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

WTER Trading at -5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.25%, as shares surge +16.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTER fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2770. In addition, Alkaline Water Company Inc saw -89.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WTER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.54 for the present operating margin

+18.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alkaline Water Company Inc stands at -42.97. Equity return is now at value -680.90, with -103.98 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.83 and the total asset turnover is 3.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alkaline Water Company Inc (WTER) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.