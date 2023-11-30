Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) is above average at 11.24x. The 36-month beta value for ACI is also noteworthy at 0.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ACI is $24.83, which is $3.53 above than the current price. The public float for ACI is 330.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.56% of that float. The average trading volume of ACI on November 30, 2023 was 3.40M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ACI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) has plunged by -0.79 when compared to previous closing price of 21.47, but the company has seen a 0.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-23 that In the US business landscape, strategic mergers and acquisitions often set the stage for remarkable returns for shareholders. In the wake of economic shifts, three key M&A plays emerge as focal points, poised to redefine market dynamics and investor strategies.

ACI’s Market Performance

Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) has seen a 0.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.93% decline in the past month and a -5.21% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.13% for ACI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.68% for ACI’s stock, with a -0.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACI stocks, with Tigress Financial repeating the rating for ACI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACI in the upcoming period, according to Tigress Financial is $27 based on the research report published on April 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACI Trading at -3.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares sank -1.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACI rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.42. In addition, Albertsons Companies Inc saw 2.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACI starting from Larson Robert Bruce, who sale 32,544 shares at the price of $20.95 back on Apr 27. After this action, Larson Robert Bruce now owns 50,241 shares of Albertsons Companies Inc, valued at $681,797 using the latest closing price.

Gajial Omer, the EVP, Pharmacy & Health of Albertsons Companies Inc, sale 36,000 shares at $21.05 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Gajial Omer is holding 25,140 shares at $757,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.94 for the present operating margin

+25.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albertsons Companies Inc stands at +1.95. The total capital return value is set at 13.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.54. Equity return is now at value 41.51, with 4.98 for asset returns.

Based on Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI), the company’s capital structure generated 931.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.31. Total debt to assets is 52.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 823.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 124.42 and the total asset turnover is 2.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.