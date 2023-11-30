AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AIM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is -0.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AIM) is $3.83, which is $3.36 above the current market price. The public float for AIM is 44.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AIM on November 30, 2023 was 125.57K shares.

AIM) stock’s latest price update

AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX: AIM)'s stock price has soared by 7.27 in relation to previous closing price of 0.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AIM’s Market Performance

AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AIM) has experienced a 16.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.61% rise in the past month, and a -27.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.18% for AIM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.15% for AIM’s stock, with a -8.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AIM Trading at 1.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares surge +1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIM rose by +16.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4493. In addition, AIM ImmunoTech Inc saw 51.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIM starting from Equels Thomas K, who purchase 33,861 shares at the price of $0.44 back on Nov 27. After this action, Equels Thomas K now owns 640,697 shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc, valued at $15,000 using the latest closing price.

Equels Thomas K, the CEO & President of AIM ImmunoTech Inc, purchase 22,676 shares at $0.44 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Equels Thomas K is holding 606,836 shares at $10,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14129.65 for the present operating margin

+400.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for AIM ImmunoTech Inc stands at -13790.78. The total capital return value is set at -41.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.46. Equity return is now at value -63.63, with -56.04 for asset returns.

Based on AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AIM), the company’s capital structure generated 2.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.13. Total debt to assets is 1.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -61.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AIM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.