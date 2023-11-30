AGCO Corp. (AGCO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

AGCO Corp. (NYSE: AGCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.39x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AGCO Corp. (AGCO) by analysts is $144.62, which is $30.92 above the current market price. The public float for AGCO is 62.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.19% of that float. On November 30, 2023, the average trading volume of AGCO was 648.44K shares.

AGCO) stock’s latest price update

AGCO Corp. (NYSE: AGCO)’s stock price has increased by 0.74 compared to its previous closing price of 112.86. However, the company has seen a -1.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that AGCO Corp (AGCO) is gaining from higher sales of high-power tractors. Moreover, pricing and cost reduction, and strategic investments will help offset the impacts of elevated costs.

AGCO’s Market Performance

AGCO Corp. (AGCO) has seen a -1.49% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.34% gain in the past month and a -11.80% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for AGCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.96% for AGCO stock, with a simple moving average of -7.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGCO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AGCO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AGCO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $135 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGCO Trading at -2.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGCO fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.93. In addition, AGCO Corp. saw -14.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGCO starting from Dehner Torsten Rudolf Willi, who sale 744 shares at the price of $140.71 back on Feb 23. After this action, Dehner Torsten Rudolf Willi now owns 26,867 shares of AGCO Corp., valued at $104,688 using the latest closing price.

LONG LARA THRUSH, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of AGCO Corp., sale 1,623 shares at $138.76 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that LONG LARA THRUSH is holding 782 shares at $225,207 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.45 for the present operating margin

+23.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGCO Corp. stands at +7.03. The total capital return value is set at 24.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.40. Equity return is now at value 29.32, with 10.91 for asset returns.

Based on AGCO Corp. (AGCO), the company’s capital structure generated 42.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.63. Total debt to assets is 16.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, AGCO Corp. (AGCO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.